MAYFIELD — Dorthella Carolyn Phillips, 77, of Mayfield, died at 4:09 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was of the Baptist faith and was a retired clerk from the Graves County Court Clerk’s office.
Survivors include a son, Galen Phillips of Mayfield; a brother, Michael S. Pitman of Hickory; a sister, Rose Paularene Martin of Calvert City; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were Mitchell Shelby and Dorothy Elizabeth (Harris) Pitman.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Gary Wallace will officiate with burial to follow in North Mount Zion Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
