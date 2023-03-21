BENTON — Dortha “Dean” Dotson, 88, of Benton, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Dean was born on April 24, 1934, in Benton, to the late Mason Dotson and the late Edith Baker Dotson. Dean was a retired payroll clerk from BF Goodrich in Calvert City. Dean was of the Baptist faith.
Dean is survived by her two daughters, Scharla England of Benton and Jill Beans of Paducah; two grandsons, Wesley Mason Beans and Landon Waters Beans.
Dean was preceded in death by her sister, Brooks Taylor; and her parents.
Her family appreciates memorial contributions be made to the Marshall County Humane Society, P.O. Box 531, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home, Inc is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Dortha Dotson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
