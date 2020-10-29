METROPOLIS, Ill. — Dorris Catherine (Lippert) Mace, 89, of Arnold, Missouri, formerly of Chesterfield, Missouri, and Metropolis, passed away at 8:39 p.m.Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Burial will follow in Lower Salem Cemetery.
Dorris was retired having been a Nursing Professor of Maternal/Child Health teaching at SIU-E. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Creve Coeur, Missouri, and was a die-hard St. Louis Blues fan.
Dorris is survived by her daughter, Cynthia McGallagher and husband James; step daughters, Carolyn, Linda, and Shirley; grandchildren, Jennifer, Morgan, Samuel, Kelsey, and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Robert, Jenevieve, Heidi, Brooklyn, Oliver, and Laurel; sisters, Claudia and Wilhelmenia; several nieces and nephews including Wesley, Leslea, and Alan whom she helped raise.
Dorris was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Luther and Golda (Helmig) Lippert; husband, Jack Mace; sister, Eva June.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
