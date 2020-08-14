Dorothy Mae Gilmore Vasser, age 94, of Paducah passed away 6:18 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her home.
She was a homemaker and a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by a sister, Mary A Powell; a granddaughter, Jasmine Foster and a great-granddaughter, Ava Jean Laster and a great-grandson, Atreus Lee Laster, all of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorenzo Gilmore and Anna Brown Gilmore; her husband, Eugene Vasser; one daughter, Sandra Vasser Arnold; one granddaughter, and two sisters.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11 a.m., at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. James L. Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may also call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to the COVID-19 state mandated restrictions we ask that you enter the funeral home wearing both a face mask and gloves and observe six feet social distancing within our facility. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
