BROOKPORT, Ill. — Dorothy (Varvel) Butler, 87, of Brookport, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Doug Kineman officiating. Burial will follow in the Otterbein Cemetery.
Dorothy worked for several years at the Good Luck Glove Factory and Walmart. She attended New Life Baptist Church in Paducah.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert Dale Butler; daughter, Barbara Nix and husband Jimmy; fiancé, Gary Moore, who provided excellent care for her; grandchildren, Bryan Butler and Mallory Wittig and husband Cord; great grandchildren, Taylor Butler, Braxton Butler, Fritz Wittig, and Nix Wittig; and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Mary Elizabeth (Robey) Varvel; husband, Robert “Bob” Butler; brothers, Howard Varvel, Emmet Varvel, and Clarence Varvel.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.