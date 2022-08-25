Dorothy Holland Titsworth, 99, of Paducah, died at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at her home.
Dorothy a homemaker, was a member of St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church and a member of the former Oakalone African Methodist Episcopal Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Dorothy Yvonne Wilson, Shirley Massie, and Wanda S. Jones; one aunt, Erma Louise Norris, all of Paducah; 13 grandchildren, and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Titsworth; her parents, John Henry Holland and Novada Norris Holland; one son, Gregory Titsworth; her step-mother, Mary Holland and one step-sister.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James Bolen and Rev. George Turks officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The service will be live-streamed beginning at 12:45 p.m. on Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC Facebook Page.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
