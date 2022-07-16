CUNNINGHAM — Dorothy Sue (Terry) Sanderson, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. in the constant care of her beloved husband of 71 years Weldon (W.T.). She was born on June 27, 1933, in Cunningham to William Monroe Terry and Ruth Gupton Terry. Her mother died when she was only two years old and her step-mother Asaleen Terry and grandmother Mae Gupton nurtured her until she married at the young age of 17. She is survived by two younger sisters, Virginia Floyd (Wayne) and Linda Meshew (Tom) and two younger brothers Johnny Terry (Marilyn) and Mike Terry (Annetta). She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Diana Sanderson; her sister, Pearl Shearer; her brother, Bill Terry and wife Kitty.
The accomplishment she was most proud of was her family. She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Karen Sue), Erich (Ardun), Bobby (David); daughter, Susan (JR); six grandchildren, Justin, Zach (Jayne), Tyler (Emma), Ana, Katheryn, and Jonathan; and two great granddaughters Delia Sue and Caroline Rayne.
She and Weldon began their life together young and with humble beginnings living in Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri before finally settling in 1988 on the farms they built together in Cunningham and Lowes. They enjoyed many wonderful family vacations, visiting all 50 states. She was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and the Sikeston chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi. Dorothy Sue will be remembered and greatly missed for her passion of spending long hours on the telephone keeping up with her many friends and family.
To celebrate her life, visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cunningham. Funeral services will follow with Tim Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Owens Chapel Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to charity of choice.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
