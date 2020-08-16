PALOS HILLS, Ill. — Dorothy S. “Jackie” Belt, age 93, of Palos Hills, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Victorian Village Continuing Care Community in Homer Glen.
Born in Clay, Kentucky, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Allen and Gladys Watson Davidson.
She is survived by three children, Beverly (Charles) Phillips of Homer Glen, Judith Schiesser, and David Belt of Palos Hills; six grandchildren, Kimberly (John) Price, Brian Phillips, Matthew (Carrissa) Belt, Brent (Kristine) Belt, Angie, Jesse, Christina, and Danny Birkman; great grandchildren, Claire, Alex, Samuel, Madeline, Hailey, Kevin, Eric, and Amy; and one great great grandchild, Jonathan.
Mrs. Belt was preceded in death by her husband, Linvel O. Belt, and her parents.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, with Rev. Tim Fouts officiating. Burial will follow in Lola Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremations Services.
Condolence may also be left online at boyd
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.