Dorothy “Doedoe” Aline Rogers, 91, of Paducah, died on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Southland Baptist Temple and formerly worked retail.
Surviving are her children, James “Tommy” Rogers, Mary Ann Gamblin, and David Alton Rogers; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy C. Rogers. Her parents were, Orland and Mary Arvilla Forsythe.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Bebout officiating. Burial will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 1:30 p.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
