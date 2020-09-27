MURRAY — Dorothy L. Puckett, 71, of Murray, died at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was a member of the Union Grove Baptist Church in Puryear, Tennessee.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Rosetta; two sisters, Wanda Sanders and Sharon Taylor, both of Michigan; a brother, Thurman Foster of Murray; two step-sisters, Jacqueline Henderson and Barbara Ford of Michigan; niece, Paula Sanders-Avant of Michigan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
