CALVERT CITY — Dorothy Przybylo, 69, of Calvert City, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Lakeway Nursing & Rehab in Benton.

She was a mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and company.

Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Don Przybylo of Calvert City; one son, Ron Przybylo of Paducah; three siblings, Michael Dalton of Illinois, Mary Townsend of California, Gloria Dalton of Kentucky; six grandchildren, Reynaldo, Kassandra, Maria, Jocelyn, Zenon, and Michelle; and four great-grandchildren, Eli, Jacob, Rio, and Bee Bee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Dalton and Helen Dalton; two children, Donald Przybylo and Tina Rodriguez; and three siblings, Susan Davis, Donald Dalton, and Cathy Przybylo.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Todd Hawkins officiating.

Friends may visit the family from 6 — 8 p.m. Saturday or from 1 p.m. till service hour Sunday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Oct 2
Visitation
Saturday, October 2, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 3
Visitation
Sunday, October 3, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 3
Funeral Service
Sunday, October 3, 2021
2:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

