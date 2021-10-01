CALVERT CITY — Dorothy Przybylo, 69, of Calvert City, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Lakeway Nursing & Rehab in Benton.
She was a mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and company.
Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Don Przybylo of Calvert City; one son, Ron Przybylo of Paducah; three siblings, Michael Dalton of Illinois, Mary Townsend of California, Gloria Dalton of Kentucky; six grandchildren, Reynaldo, Kassandra, Maria, Jocelyn, Zenon, and Michelle; and four great-grandchildren, Eli, Jacob, Rio, and Bee Bee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Dalton and Helen Dalton; two children, Donald Przybylo and Tina Rodriguez; and three siblings, Susan Davis, Donald Dalton, and Cathy Przybylo.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Todd Hawkins officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 6 — 8 p.m. Saturday or from 1 p.m. till service hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
