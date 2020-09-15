EDDYVILLE — Dorothy Mae Prince, 93, of Eddyville, died at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Princeton Health and Rehab Center in Princeton.
She was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Eddyville.
Mrs. Prince is survived by three sons, Lee Prince of West Point, Michael Prince of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Stephen Prince of Walland, Tennessee; a brother, LeRoy Lovell of Morganfield; a sister, Alice Baird of Morganfield; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert Prince; a son, Hobert Dorris Prince; and three sisters. Her parents were Dorris and Agnes Hart Lovell.
Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. today, September 15, 2020, with funeral services at 7 p.m. at Dunn’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Robin Red officiating. Committal services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Morganfield.
Dunn’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
