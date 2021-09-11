Dorothy Mae Ort, 91, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her home.
She formerly worked at Metzger Packing Company and was of the Pentecostal faith.
Surviving are her children, Dinna Irene Oxford, Delilah June Bandy, Vernon Cecil Bottoms, Rose Kaylene Cuevas; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Clarence Edward Bottoms; and her second husband, Arthur Lee Ort; and two children, Danny Edward Bottoms and Charles Michael Bottoms.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mike Burkes officiating.
Friends may call 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
