Dorothy Mae Ort, 91, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her home.

She formerly worked at Metzger Packing Company and was of the Pentecostal faith.

Surviving are her children, Dinna Irene Oxford, Delilah June Bandy, Vernon Cecil Bottoms, Rose Kaylene Cuevas; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Clarence Edward Bottoms; and her second husband, Arthur Lee Ort; and two children, Danny Edward Bottoms and Charles Michael Bottoms.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mike Burkes officiating.

Friends may call 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Ort, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 14
Visitation
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
11:30AM-12:00PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
6965 Mayfield Rd.
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 14
Graveside Service
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
12:00PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
6965 Mayfield Rd.
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In