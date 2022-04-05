Dorothy Downs McDougal, 97, of Paducah, died at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022.
She is survived by three daughters, Diana Downs Hill of Boaz, Janice Downs Barnaby of Paducah, Peggy Downs Pence of Ohio; one son, Roy Gene Downs of Delaware; six grandsons and eight granddaughters; and many great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by Roy Downs, the father of her six children; her second husband, Cletus McDougal; and children, Jerry Downs and Kathy Downs Gray.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home with Ronnie Stinson officiating. Interment will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Collier Funeral Home.
