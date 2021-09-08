Dorothy M. Hicks, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mrs. Hicks was the owner of Hicks’ Daycare for more than 25 years. She was also a member of Lone Oak Church of Christ. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, shopping, and watching Dr. Phil.
Surviving are her daughter, Brenda Smith of Paducah; one brother, Leonard Jackson of Indiana; eight grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Aaron (Krissy) Smith, Jason (Teresa) Hicks, Justin (Kristy) Hicks, Aleysha (Michael) Vines, Misty Hicks, Travis Hicks, and Ashley (Derrick) Strong; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard E. Hicks; two sons, Barry Hicks and Tony Hicks; her parents, Dink and Annie Jackson; five sisters; and four brothers.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Lone Oak Church of Christ with the Rev. Jamey Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to service hour on Thursday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
