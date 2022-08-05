CALVERT CITY — Dorothy Lee McLaughlin, 93 of Calvert City, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Providence Point Health Center in Paducah.
Born Saturday, Oct. 20, 1928, in Marion, she was the daughter of the late Louis Gilland and the late Gladyis Salyers Renfro. She was a graduate of Marion High School.
Surviving are son, Robert Clark (Janet) of Paducah; daughters, Mary Gresham (Gary) of Paducah, and Suzanne Murphy (Mike) of Paducah; brothers, Gerald Gilland of Paducah and Barry Gilland of Gastonia, North Carolina; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 Great-Great- Grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her first husband of 60 years, William Clark; her second husband, Leonard McLaughlin, and her sister, Abigail “Abby” Yielding.
Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at the Collier Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 — 3 p.m. at the Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Calvert City Cemetery in Calvert City.
