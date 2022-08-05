CALVERT CITY — Dorothy Lee McLaughlin, 93 of Calvert City, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Providence Point Health Center in Paducah.

Born Saturday, Oct. 20, 1928, in Marion, she was the daughter of the late Louis Gilland and the late Gladyis Salyers Renfro. She was a graduate of Marion High School.

Service information

Aug 6
Service
Saturday, August 6, 2022
2:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Aug 6
Visitation
Saturday, August 6, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
