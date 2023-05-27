LEDBETTER — Dorothy Lee Doyle, 79, of Ledbetter, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Dorothy was born in Burna on Sunday, May 21, 1944, to the late Robert M. and Juanita Sisk Doyle. She was employed for many years with Whayne Supply Company. She also worked in the office of Lone Oak First Baptist Church, where she was a member, teaching the Ladies Sunday School Class, and was involved in many mission activities. Dorothy enjoyed traveling to other countries, reading, singing and playing the piano. She was greatly loved and will be missed, by all who knew her.

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Doyle, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 28
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, May 28, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
May 28
Visitation
Sunday, May 28, 2023
11:30AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In