LEDBETTER — Dorothy Lee Doyle, 79, of Ledbetter, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Dorothy was born in Burna on Sunday, May 21, 1944, to the late Robert M. and Juanita Sisk Doyle. She was employed for many years with Whayne Supply Company. She also worked in the office of Lone Oak First Baptist Church, where she was a member, teaching the Ladies Sunday School Class, and was involved in many mission activities. Dorothy enjoyed traveling to other countries, reading, singing and playing the piano. She was greatly loved and will be missed, by all who knew her.
Ms. Doyle is survived by her sisters, Evelyn Wilson of Brooklyn, New York, Wanda Wilkins (Carl) of Reidland, and Suzanne McClure of Ledbetter; her brother in law, Ellis Hopkins; her nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
Ms. Doyle was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Linda Hopkins; her brothers-in-law, Bill Wilson and Mike McClure; her nephew, Bobby Hopkins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 — 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
