METROPOLIS, Ill. — Dorothy Leathers Burklow, 92, of Metropolis, was born on March 21, 1929, the daughter of the Rev. George B. and Eunice (Pool) Leathers, Sr. in Clay County, and passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Dorothy Leathers graduated from Harrisburg Township High School in the class of 1947 and married Bradford Burklow on July 18, 1948. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for over 65 years and had recently received a certificate of membership for over 66 years from the Volleville Unit of Massac County Homemakers Extension.
What an awesome wife she was to our daddy, a terrific mother to her three children, a grandma to her five grandchildren, and GG to her 13 great grands. She was also a great friend and aunt to so many. She was generous and a strong Christian believer.
She was a strong supportive wife, who dearly loved her husband and had missed him deeply since his passing in December 2019. She was an awesome homemaker, a great cook, and during the last couple of years an avid jigsaw puzzle solver!
We are so thankful that she is no longer in pain, is healed, and is rejoicing with our Lord. Thank you to all who have prayed for and with us during these past few difficult months.
Mrs. Burklow is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Burklow) Aukerman of Nashville, Tennessee, Marla (Burklow) Helton and husband Mike, and Keith Burklow and wife Chandra all of Metropolis; five grandchildren, Matthew Helton and wife April of Nolensville, Tennessee, Courtney (Aukerman) Blaise and husband Aaron of Nashville, Tennessee, Marcus Helton, and wife Heather, Amanda (Burklow) Alston and husband Chris, and Mallory (Burklow) Lang and husband Bill all of Metropolis. She leaves behind 13 beloved great-grandchildren, Ryan, Reese, and Rhett Helton, Parker, Brady, and Isaac Blaise, Haleigh, Mason, Micah, and Hazel Helton, Xander Burklow, Christopher Alston, and Andrew Lang; sister-in-law, Peggy Leathers of Seal Beach, California.
Mrs. Burklow was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 71 years, Brad; her parents, Rev. George B. and Eunice Leathers, Sr.; sisters, Francis James Walker and two infant sisters; and brother, Rev. George B. Leathers, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Coram officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1119 Market Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960; Carmi Baptist Children’s Home, 949 County Road 1300 N, Carmi, Illinois 62821; or Mercy Health Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Pallbearers will be Keith Burklow, Mike Helton, Matthew Helton, Marcus Helton, Aaron Blaise, Bob Mizell, Mike Weatherford, and Xander Burklow. Honorary pallbearers will be Courtney Blaise, Amanda Alston, and Mallory Lang.
Music will be provided by Carolyn Cathey, soloist.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.