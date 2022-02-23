Dorothy Jean O’Daniel Blagg, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her residence.
Dorothy was a retired from the retail industry and a member of Gospel Mission Worship Center.
Surviving are her two sons, Joseph (Deborah) Blagg of Paducah and David (Shana) Blagg of Los Angeles, California; six grandchildren, Angela (Todd) Hatton of Omaha, Nebraska, J. Kyle (Abirami) Blagg of Jacksonville, Florida, Michael Blagg of Indianapolis, Indiana, Rachel (Travis) Tillberry of Indianapolis, Indiana, Sam Blagg of San Diego, California, and Adam Blagg of San Diego, California; two step grandchildren, Avery Gallup and Alina Gallup both of San Diego, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Billy M. Blagg; her parents, James Robert O’Daniel and Grace Lee Lowery O’Daniel; and three brothers, John O’Daniel, James O’Daniel, and Eugene O’Daniel
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb 26, 2022, at Gospel Mission Worship Center with the Rev. Jim Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Houser Cemetery in Marshall County.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to the service hour on Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of the arrangements.
