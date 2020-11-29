Dorothy Jean Buchanan Faith, Born June 27, 1934, and left us on November 19, 2020.
Dorothy was from Metropolis, Illinois, and later settled in Mazatlan, Mexico. Her experiences in life; from owning her own business, sailing the Caribbean, to operating a successful bed and breakfast, made her an expert on everything (and anyone that knows Dorothy, knows she loved being the expert!) She was a teacher of the world and loved to share her experiences of life to her children, grandchildren and friends.
She is preceded in life by her parents, Lucian “Buck” Buchanan and Erna Buchanan, two brothers William and Carl Buchanan of Metropolis, Illinois.
She is survived by her husband Leslie Monroe Faith II, her children Christine Geisler, Steven Geisler, Terri Duncan and Leslie Monroe Faith III, eight grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, as well multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. Dorothy was the backbone in all our lives and we will miss her everyday.
