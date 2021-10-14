CALVERT CITY — Dorothy Jane Clark-Robinson, 88, of Calvert City, passed away at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Smithland, on April 28, 1933, to the late Herman Travelstead and Betty Lou Skinner Travelstead. Dorothy was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal faith.
She is survived by her three sons, John R. Clark, Charles Clark and Benjamine Clark; two sisters, Marie Wright and Shirleene Flynn; 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Clark; second husband, William Robinson; daughter, Betty Carleene Clark; son, Michael Clark and her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Palestine Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Pleasant officiating.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.