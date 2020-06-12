BOAZ — Dorothy Irene Phillips, 95, of Boaz passed away at 2:42 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her residence.
Ms. Phillips was a homemaker and a member of Clarks River Baptist Church in Symsonia.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Hendon (David) of Boaz, Brenda Myrick (Jim) of Joy; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Fuqua and Minnie May (Dunn) Fuqua; husband, Marvin Phillips; one daughter, Janice Jolly; one grandson, Marvin Jolly.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. David Hendon officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery in Boaz.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Johnson Cemetery Maintenance Fund, C/O James Leigh, PO Box 324, Salem, KY 42078.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.