Dorothy Henry, 86, of Paducah, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Dorothy was born on Dec. 17, 1935, in Paducah to David and Rubie Ford Yarbro. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was on the Hospitality Committee, involved with the Trinity Women’s Prayer Group and a member of the choir. Dorothy was a member of the I.C. Fishing Club at Kentucky Lake, the Reidland-Farley Junior Woman’s Club and sang with the Sweet Adelines. She truly had a servant heart and enjoyed doing for others. She put on a Bible School in Kolb Park for neighborhood children and organized a bus trip from Paducah to New England for her and many of her friends. She had a long career as a social worker starting with the Red Cross, then Family Services and finally, with the Kentucky Department of Human Resources. While working for the Red Cross, she helped veterans during Vietnam war and with the State of Kentucky she worked with single mothers to get college degrees and enter the workforce. She always put others before herself and loved wholeheartedly.
Dorothy is survived by one daughter, Saya Hickey (Pat) of Nashville, Tennessee; one son, Kent Henry (Kim) of Benton; three grandchildren, Quint Qualls, Caroline Long (Sam), and Emma Grace Henry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bobby Joe Henry; her two sisters, four brothers and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Susan Engle and Rev. Dave Garrett officiating. Burial will follow the service at Brook Hill Memorial Garden.
Visitation will be held on 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Trinity United Methodist Church 6125 Blandville Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
