BENTON — Dorothy Gray Lane, 89, of Benton, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Stilley House Assisted Living Facility.
She was a member of Benton First United Methodist Church for 60 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Patty Shelton of Benton; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark & Mattie Gray, husband of 61 years, Sam Lane; daughters, Cathy Ann Lane and Donna Lane Henson; and two sisters.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, Rev. Leah Howe, Benton First United Methodist Church will officiate.
Friends may call from noon until the funeral hour on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Interment will follow in Hematite Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Benton First United Methodist Church — 841 U.S. Hwy 641 South, Benton, KY, 42025 or Hematite Cemetery Fund — c/o Donald Lane 3993 Mayfield Hwy, Benton, KY 42025.
