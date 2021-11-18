Dorothy Geraldine “Gerry” Biggs Montgomery, died Nov. 17, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. She was born March 11, 1938, in Paducah. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Wally O. Montgomery, her parents, James and Audelle Biggs, brothers; Dr. James Roy Biggs Jr and Roger Phillip Biggs as well as brother-in-law Eugene Hughes. She graduated salutatorian from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1956. She was elected to the Paducah Tilghman Hall of Fame in 1998.
Ms. Montgomery attended Georgetown College where she graduated in three years summa cum laude in 1959, with a B.S. in Mathematics, and minors in both History and Chemistry. She taught in the Louisville City and Jefferson County public school systems prior to moving back to Paducah in 1967. She was the co-owner and manager of Biggs Deli-Bakery from 1979-1986 and taught mathematics part-time at Paducah Community College during this time.
Ms. Montgomery was elected mayor of Paducah in 1988 serving two consecutive terms, ending in 1995. She led in developing public and private partnerships which were instrumental in the Riverfront-Downtown revitalization and the development of the Information Age Park. She began the Paducah Ambassadors program in 1988 during her first term as mayor. She helped to develop the Paducah Area Community Foundation serving as president during its inception from 1996-1999. The Paducah Area Community Foundation eventually became the Community Foundation of West Kentucky. She was elected city commissioner in 1996, serving as mayor pro-tem until 2000.
Ms. Montgomery was selected for Leadership Paducah and Leadership Kentucky, and was elected Outstanding Alumnus of Leadership Paducah in 2004. She received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Georgetown College in 1974. The Arthritis Foundation named her the recipient of the Aquila Award for outstanding community service in 1992 and she received the Summit Award from the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce for service to the community in 2003. She received an honorary doctorate from Georgetown College in 1991.
Ms. Montgomery was a longstanding member of the McCracken County Medical Alliance (MCMA) as well as the Kentucky Medical Association (KMAA) Alliance serving as president of both organizations, the MCMA in 1972 and the KMAA 1974. She was a member of the Lourdes Hospital Board from 2009-2014 serving as chairwoman of the board in 2012.
She was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church teaching Sunday school and serving as a deacon.
She is survived by three children and five grandchildren; daughter, Sarah Katharine Montgomery, of Paducah, daughter, Dr. Evelyn Montgomery Jones and her husband, Dr. Shawn C. Jones, of Paducah, son, Dr. David Olson Montgomery and his wife, Mary Romines Montgomery, of Danville, grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca Evelyn Jones and fiancé Christian Antwi of Atlanta Georgia, Dr. Shawn Curtis Jones Jr. and wife, Dr Claire Elizabeth Jones, of Louisville, Benjamin “Caleb” Jones of Taipei, Taiwan, Amanda Olson Montgomery, of Louisville, and Daniel Romines Montgomery, of Danville. She is also survived by a sister, Sarah Hughes, of Paducah,and a brother, William Biggs and wife, Susie, of Wilmington, North Carolina, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and two aunts.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, 333 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001, Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001, Paducah Junior College Foundation, 4810 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001 or to Georgetown College, 400 East college Street, Georgetown, KY 40324.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.