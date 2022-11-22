Dorothy Faye Burgess, 90, of Paducah, went home to the Lord at 2:47 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the presence of loved ones at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.

Kim was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church in Kevil She enjoyed reading books, doing puzzles, playing cards and bingo, and tending to her flowers.

Service information

Nov 23
Graveside Service
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
1:00PM
Dublin Cemetery
-
Dublin, KY -
Nov 23
Visitation
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
11:00AM-11:30AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
