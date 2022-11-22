Dorothy Faye Burgess, 90, of Paducah, went home to the Lord at 2:47 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the presence of loved ones at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.
Kim was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church in Kevil She enjoyed reading books, doing puzzles, playing cards and bingo, and tending to her flowers.
She is survived by two granddaughters, Melissa Burgess of Wesley Chapel, Florida; and Alisha Burgess of Paducah; four great-grandchildren, Whitney Hardman, Destiny Burgess, DaRoyce Flemons, and LaDarius Flemons; and several nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded by her parents Pete and Lydia Gibson Burgess, her husband Elmo Burgess, and two sons, Ronnie and Donnie Burgess, six brothers, and four sisters.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Dublin Cemetery in Dublin.
Visitation will be held from noon — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001-3747.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Burgess, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.