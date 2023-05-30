MURRAY — Dorothy F. (Morgan) Bazzell, 92, of Murray, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, Murray.
Born Aug. 22, 1930, in Water Valley, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Laverne (Henley) Morgan. She retired from Fisher-Price Toys in Murray, where she worked in assembly, and she was a member of the Murray First United Methodist Church. Dot enjoyed life, she was an energetic lady with a contagious smile that loved to dance, travel and was very competitive with board games at the Woodmen Life Camp or the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Lovett, husband Terry of Olive, Ernie Dodd, wife Debra of New Providence; brothers, Ronald Morgan, James Earl Morgan and Glen Morgan, all of Wingo; grandchildren, Mitchell Lovett, wife Jessica and Kris Lovett, wife Melissa, Derrick Dodd, wife Mandy, Austin Dodd, wife Shawn; and great-grandchildren, Cody Lovett, Tori Lovett, Carson Lovett, Camden Ann Lovett, Kimberly Faith Dodd, Hailey Paige Dodd, and Liam Robert Dodd.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Gene M. Dodd (1923-1980); second husband, Robert L. “Bob” Bazzell (1923-2003); siblings, Sue Arnett, Ernestine Henry, Anthony Wayne Blalock, Effie Mae Allen, Jean Warren, Aline Savage, Robert “Bob” Morgan and Jimmy Morgan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home in Murray, with Rev. Eric Kelleher and Rev. Jim Stahler officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Murray City Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Dot’s memory to the Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071; or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation at MCCH, 807 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Bazzell. Please share your messages of condolence with the family by signing her virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
