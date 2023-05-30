MURRAY — Dorothy F. (Morgan) Bazzell, 92, of Murray, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, Murray.

Born Aug. 22, 1930, in Water Valley, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Laverne (Henley) Morgan. She retired from Fisher-Price Toys in Murray, where she worked in assembly, and she was a member of the Murray First United Methodist Church. Dot enjoyed life, she was an energetic lady with a contagious smile that loved to dance, travel and was very competitive with board games at the Woodmen Life Camp or the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Bazzell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In