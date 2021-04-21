MARION — At 5 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, from her earthly home at 74 Orb Taylor Road in Marion, Kentucky, Mrs. Dorothy Evelyn (Champion) McKinney moved to her home in Heaven.
She was a loving, kind, gentle, and giving daughter, wife, mom, nana, sister, and friend.
She loved the Lord with all her heart and made sure to tell others about Him.
Dorothy was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove General Baptist Church, Highway 723 in Crittenden County. Through the years she taught Sunday School, played the piano for the choir, and even filled in as a church clerk when needed.
She was a retiree of the Federal Government-ASCS Office in Crittenden County, where she worked from 1956 to 1988. She was acting director there in the 1980s.
Mrs. McKinney is survived by her daughter, Cindy; son, Stephen, and daughter-in-love, Stacey; beloved granddaughter, Lauren (Dakota) Watson and her beloved grandson, Cole McKinney, all of Marion; her brother, Donald Champion of Paducah; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jimmie P. McKinney; parents, E. and Lucy Champion; sister, Martha Wring and brother, James Champion, all of Crittenden County; and brother, Doug Champion of Longmont, Colorado.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion with interment in Pleasant Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery. Chris McDonald will be officiating. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
