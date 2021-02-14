Dorothy Elliott, 96, of Arlington passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Elliott was born in Carlisle County on Aug. 31, 1924, to the late L. Burnice Williams and Rena Bell Morgan Williams. Dorothy was proud to have worked as a telephone operator on secure military lines for Los Alamos during World War II. She then went on to work for the Deena Lamp Factory before retiring in 1989 as a supervisor with Harper’s Hams.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Bardwell Chapter No. 485 and Woodmen of the World Bardwell Lodge No. 38, where she was awarded Fraternalist of the Year in 2009.
Dorothy’s passion was to feed people, and her specialties were banana bread, peanut butter cookies and biscuits on Christmas Eve. She loved her church family and was a faithful member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her love for her family, her love to talk and that she never met a stranger.
Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Jada Elliott of Arlington, Marylyn E. Hilston (Charlie) of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and Patricia Jones Elliott of Bardwell; her son, Phil O. Elliott (Sherie) of Bardwell; seven grandchildren, David Elliott (Tammy) of Arlington, Steven Elliott (Karen) of Bardwell, Lori Benson (Phil) of Bardwell, Chris Elliott (Miranda) of Navarre, Florida, Kayla Potts (Marcus) of Mayfield, Katy Hilston of Boulder, Colorado, and Alyssa Elliott of Bardwell; 16 great-grandchildren, Danielle Potter (Justin) of Loveland, Colorado, Derik Elliott (Madison) of Mayfield, Morgan Gamble (Quinton) of Paducah, Michael Elliott (Jonel) of Cunningham, Shiloh Elliott (Katie) of Bardwell, Tori Jane Benson of Bardwell, Neil Lynn Benson of Bardwell, Skylar Harman of Arlington, Lucas Elliott of Arlington, Logan Elliott of Arlington, Brooklyn Blakney of Mayfield, Elliott Potts of Mayfield, Rory Gray Potts of Mayfield, Landon Jones of Bardwell, Raelynn Jones of Bardwell and Maya Boyd of Bardwell; nine great-great-grandchildren, Cason Potter, Adalynn Potter, Camden Gamble, Sophia Gamble, Channing Elliott, Kylie Elliott, Rhileigh Ann Elliott, Everhett Lynn Elliott and Desmond Denver Elliott; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Denver O.C. Elliott; her parents; one son, Lynn Elliott; one granddaughter, Ashley Dawn Elliott; three sisters and four brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Gaylon Bruer officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Gideons International Carlisle-West Graves Camp, P.O. Box 608, Cunningham, KY 42035 or Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1714 CR 1129, Arlington, KY 42021.
Milner & Orr appreciates people’s cooperation in maintaining state-mandated COVID restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within the facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID, people may show support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where a message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of their love and support. To take part, go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
People may also leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
