CALVERT CITY — Dorothy Edna Brasher Kunnecke, “Dot,” longtime resident of Calvert City, formerly of Fredonia, passed from this life to be with the Lord on July 3, 2022, at River’s Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa.
Dot role modeled love and care to family and friends regardless of circumstances. Her empathetic spirit and zest for life touched so many lives. Dot was a longtime member of Calvert City First Presbyterian Church. She served her church in many capacities, including church elder. She received the Presbyterian Women Honorary Life Membership in 2017. Dot was always present to help when there was a need within her church.
While still raising her family, Dot returned to school and obtained her Bachelor’s degree (majors in sociology and psychology) from Murray State. After becoming a licensed social worker, she worked for the state of Kentucky in Social Services for 20 years. Her work took her all over the West Kentucky area where she eventually focused on serving foster children and helping adults become foster parents.
She enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading and taking part in church bible studies.
Her love for family and family history inspired an interest in genealogy. In retirement and in culmination of many years of research, she published 1st and 2nd editions on the history of the Thomas J. Brasher Family of Crittenden County.
She is survived by her dearest friend and brother, Dennis Brasher (Hannah). Her four surviving sons are James Michael Kunnecke of Show Low, Arizona, Donald Patrick Kunnecke (Melody) of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Mark Joseph Kunnecke of Kuttawa, and Charles William Kunnecke (Karen) of Calvert City. Dot had six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was a devoted and loving wife to her deceased husband, James H. Kunnecke, to whom she was married for 52 years. She was also preceded in death by son, Robert Stephen Kunnecke; parents, Cecil R. and Edna W. (Wring) Brasher of Fredonia; and brother, Donald C. Brasher.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Calvert City. A 2 p.m. funeral will follow.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Calvert City, 618 Evergreen Street, Calvert City, KY 42029 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Dot’s family would like to express our gratitude for the love and care that she has received these past few years from the staff of the River’s Bend Retirement Community.
