BOAZ — Dorothy Dupree, 98, of Boaz, died May 14, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Springfield, Tennessee.
Dorothy was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ and a homemaker and worked at Lowes Elementary School for over 20 years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
BOAZ — Dorothy Dupree, 98, of Boaz, died May 14, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Springfield, Tennessee.
Dorothy was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ and a homemaker and worked at Lowes Elementary School for over 20 years.
Survivors include three daughters, Cindy Miller of Austin, Texas, Dr. Lisa Milam of Springfield, Tennessee, and Lori Dupree of Austin, Texas; one son, Steve Dupree of Paducah; four grandchildren, Lockie Miller, Ginger McBride, Brent Dupree, Brandi Holley, Aimee Thorn; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding in death were her husband, Clyde C. Dupree; parents, Ferris L. Fristoe and Amy Clark Fristoe; one sister and one brother.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Lynwood Mathis officiating.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort, P. O. Box 162, Melber, KY 42069.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.