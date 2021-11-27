METROPOLIS, Ill. — Dorothy “Dot” Henson Peck Stacy, 96, of Metropolis, formerly of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, peacefully at her home.
Dorothy was born in Livingston County on Dec. 25, 1924, to Bennett and Melva Henson. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and led bible studies for many years. Dorothy was the owner of Peck’s North American Van Lines Moving Company, which she ran with her husband, Reid Peck. She had a passion for tennis and golf, which she enjoyed playing for many years. Dorothy would look forward to escaping the cold winters of Kentucky for sunny Florida. She cherished the quality time she spent surrounded by her friends and family.
Dorothy is survived by one stepdaughter, Gail Klein (John), of Atlanta, Georgia; one stepson, Lee Stacy (Rhonda), of San Antonio, Texas; three brothers, Roy Henson, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, Willis Henson, of Lone Oak, Kentucky, and Don Henson, of Ledbetter, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Laura Klein Campbell (Ian), Kelley Klein Warf (Kyle), Andrea Kottwitz (Justin), Rachelle Hall (Jarod), and Collin Stacy; four great-grandchildren, Callie, Charli, Jase, and Jana; and several nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Reid Peck; her second husband, Don Stacy; her parents, Bennett Henson and Melva Driskill Henson; four sisters, Delmina Henson, Gladys Schoening; and two infant sisters; and three brothers, Orville Henson, Paul Henson, and Cecil Henson.
The family of Dorothy Stacy would like to express their gratitude to the special women that dedicated their time to caring for Ms. Dorothy. Her cherished niece, Tammee Murphy and the kindness and compassion of Mia Evans, Kathy Osborne, Mary Hobbs, Eunice Bledsoe and Carol Holmes was greatly appreciated by Ms. Dorothy’s loved ones.
A visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Willis Henson and Dr. Brad Henson officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Dorothy Peck Stacy to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003; Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001; or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
