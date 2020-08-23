Dorothy D. (Dottie) Stricklin, 85, of Paducah, passed away at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital. She was born on August 21, 1934, to the late Lewis Ellington Davis and Lillian Patterson Davis. Dottie was a Magna Cum Laude graduate with a BA degree from the University of Colorado and attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah where she taught Sunday School and was active in the WMU.
Her late husband was a pastor and chaplain, and she supported his ministry in many states and overseas. He served in Athens, Greece, where she helped to organize a Christian Women’s Club and was a member and served on the board of American Women of Greece. At other Air Force Bases, she served as a Red Cross volunteer and Family services. In Oklahoma City, under the auspices of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, she helped to establish one of the first crisis pregnancy centers in the United States.
Her family was the joy of her life.
She is survived by her sons, David Stricklin and wife, Toni of Paducah, Steven L. Stricklin and wife, Colleen of Troy, Illinois, and Alan W. Stricklin of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Jacqueline Shivers, and husband, James F. Shivers, Jr. of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren, Michael Stricklin of Paducah, Andrew Stricklin and wife, Nicki of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Emily Stricklin and Hannah Stricklin both of Troy, Illinois; one great-grandchild, Samuel Stricklin, and several nieces and nephews.
Dottie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William M. Stricklin; granddaughter, Allison Paige Stricklin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
