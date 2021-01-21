Dorothy Connor Courtney, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Dorothy was born in Hardmoney, Kentucky, on July 4, 1929, to the late Estle and Adell Connor. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and taking care of her koi fish. Dorothy was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
She is survived by her two sons, James Courtney and wife, Anna of Reidland and Paul Courtney and wife, Cheriee of Villa Ridge, Missouri; and many, many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Courtney; one son, Kenneth E. Courtney; her parents; one sister, Moe Gough; three brothers, Chester “Chet” Connor, George Connor, and Lillard Connor.
A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Father Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial will follow at St. Jerome’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message, or light a candle.
