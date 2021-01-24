Dorothy L. Castleman, 98, of Paducah, died on Friday morning, Jan. 22, 2021, at Life Care of La Center.
Mrs. Castleman volunteered for 14 years at Western Baptist Auxiliary, where she started the Stroke Support Group. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Helen Love Hummel of Lexington; a son, Raymond Howard Castleman of Paducah; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hurshell C. Castleman and four sisters. Her parents were Joseph and Henritta Dunn.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Mount Kenton Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. There will be no visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: The American Heart Association Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.