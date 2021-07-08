PARIS, Tenn. — Dorothy Baldwin Sullivan, 91, of Paris, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at AHC of Paris.
She formerly worked at Salant & Salant for over 20 years, before retiring as an administrative assistant in Chancery Court to Reed Brewer. Dorothy was a member of Oak Hill Union Church Cumberland Presbyterian, Democratic Women, Eastern Star, and the National Secretary Association. She enjoyed sewing and loved going to antique auctions.
Dorothy was born October 5, 1929, in Cottage Grove, Tennessee, to the late Boyce Baldwin and the late Faira Wheeler Baldwin.
She married November 6, 1948, to Albert J. Sullivan, who preceded her in death on May 5, 2003.
She is survived by two children, David (Sherry) Sullivan of Paris and Lisa Moss of Murray, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Jill (Jay) Coker of Paris, Denver (Fiancee Kelsey Whalen) Rhodes of Murray, Kentucky, Amberly (Bradley) Sphinx of Wingo, Kentucky, and Shelby Moss of Murray, Kentucky; and five grandchildren, Alex Coffield, Katie Coffield, Morgan Coker, Evan Coker, and Annistyn Sphinx.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Nadine Baldwin; and one brother, Billie Baldwin.
Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St., P.O. Box 788, Paris, TN 38242. Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Ridgeway Funeral Home, and continue Friday, July 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. to her service. Her funeral service will be Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Ridgeway Funeral Home, with Paul Veazey officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jay Coker, Alex Coffield, Denver Rhodes, Bradley Sphinx, Chase Irvin, and Dwayne Baldwin.
Burial will follow in Walker Cemetery in Paris.
Memorials may be made to: The Walker Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Hutson, 13360 Hwy 69N, Cottage Grove, TN, 38224, or to the Oak Hill Union Church 720 Mill Creek Rd., Puryear, TN 38251.
