KEVIL — Dorothy Ashby, 85, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Life Care Center in LaCenter.
She was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Dorothy loved spending time gardening. She had a love for all flowers
and enjoyed theatre. Dorothy was a caregiver for her husband and her daughter for many years. She was a wonderful mother, wife and friend. Her greatest love she had was for her family.
Dorothy is survived by a son, Terry Ashby and his wife Kim of Kevil; a daughter, Traci Ashby of Kevil; and a brother Robert (Sonny) Scott of O’Fallon, Missouri. Two granddaughters, Veronica Cardwell (Joshua) and Virginia Crouch. Two great grandchildren, Zander and Zoe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ashby; and her parents, Johnny and Hazel Scott.
Graveside services for Dorothy will be private. Morrow Funeral Chapel of La Center is handling arrangements.
Interment will be at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Stan Waldon officiating.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
