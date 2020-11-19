MURRAY — Dorothy Anne Laney, 90, of Murray, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Originally from Mayfield, she was most recently a resident at Spring Creek Health Care. Dorothy, also known by many as Anne, was an elementary school teacher in Montgomery County, MD for most of her career, teaching at several area schools. After retiring from teaching, she worked with developmentally challenged adults for the Jubilee Association and Montgomery Association for Retarded Citizens (MARC). She had a beautiful voice and was a member of the Twinbrook Baptist church choir for many years. She was extremely generous and always helping others. She was a free spirit and enjoyed taking her children, grandchildren, and their friends on rides and adventures. Dorothy Anne is remembered by many for her funny, giving, and compassionate spirit and was a friend to everyone she met.
She is survived by her sister Mary Francis Jones Mooneyham, Murray; brother, Wally Higdon (Judy), Mayfield; children, George Laney (Debbie), Falling Waters, West Virginia, Mary Anne Rogers (Wes), Murray, and Charles Laney (Kelley), Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Lane Greenbank, Marny Britt, Elijah Laney, Jonathan Rogers, Holly Constantino, C.J. Laney, and William Laney; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Bailey and Hayden Laney; nieces, Jennifer Cornelison, Amy Whisnant, and Christy Jo; grand-nieces and nephews, Laken Darnell, Brandon Watkins, Carson Whisnant, Camden Whisnant, and Josiah Jo and one great-grand-niece Lorelye Darnell.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Murray — Calloway County Needline, 509 North 8th Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Details on her virtual memorial service will be available in the near future.
Online condolences can be made at www.
thejhchurchillfuneral
