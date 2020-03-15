LA CENTER — Dorothy Anderson, 88, of La Center died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mrs. Anderson worked for Lourdes Home Health and was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in West Paducah. She volunteered at Life Care Center of La Center.
She is survived by two daughters, Jane Gibson of Cunningham and Debby Donoho of La Center; three sons, Mike Anderson of Barlow, Kenneth Anderson of Kirbyton and Kevin Anderson of Symsonia; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Anderson; one son, Paul Anderson; one sister, Jane Upham; and two brothers, Elliott “Red” Wallace, Jr. and Tommy Wallace. Her parents were Elliott and John Ann Wallace.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with the Rev. Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001; Families on the Spectrum, P.O. Box 3202, Paducah KY, 42002; Down Syndrome Assoc. of Western KY Ups N Downs, P.O. Box 7366, Paducah, KY 42002-7366.
