CALVERT CITY — Dorothea S. Weyers, 78, of Calvert City, passed away at 5:07 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1944, in Paducah to the late Clifford Shields and Maudellene Warren Shields. Dorothea was a retired speech pathologist for the Massac County School System. She was a Magna Cum Laude graduate from Murray State University where she received her Master’s Degree and had 30 hours above her degree. Dorothea was a member of the New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Order of the Eastern Star, Massac County Retired Teachers Association and the Illinois State Teachers Association. Dorothea had a great love for animals and rescued many, that all preceded her in death.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothea Weyers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In