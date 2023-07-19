CALVERT CITY — Dorothea S. Weyers, 78, of Calvert City, passed away at 5:07 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1944, in Paducah to the late Clifford Shields and Maudellene Warren Shields. Dorothea was a retired speech pathologist for the Massac County School System. She was a Magna Cum Laude graduate from Murray State University where she received her Master’s Degree and had 30 hours above her degree. Dorothea was a member of the New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Order of the Eastern Star, Massac County Retired Teachers Association and the Illinois State Teachers Association. Dorothea had a great love for animals and rescued many, that all preceded her in death.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent and compassionate care given to Dorothea by Dr. Terri Telle, Calvert City Convalescent Center staff, and Mercy Health Hospice.
She is survived by her son, John (Adrienne) Weyers, III of Paducah; sister, Melinda Hampton of Paducah; brother, Michael Shields of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren, John Adam Weyers, IV, Alexandria (Jessie) Hodge and Grant Inneo; six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, Levi, Harrison, Hudson, Lois Dianne; nephews, Michael (Kim) Chumbler and Patrick (Elif) Shields; and nieces, Heather (Ash) Mason and Leesa Chumbler.
Dorothea was preceded in death by her husband, John Weyers, Jr.; special family members, Mary Jo and uncle Buddy and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, July 21, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jim Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Kuttawa.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Humane Society of Marshall County, 6301 US Highway 68 E, Benton, KY 42025; or to Mercy Health Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
