Dorman “DJ” Jernigan, age 83, of Paducah, died at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Stonecreek Nursing & Rehab Center. Dorman was a 1956 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. He was retired from Honeywell Inc. where he served as an Instrument Maintenance Operator. Dorman was a member of the Grace Covenant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which was the former Margaret Hank Memorial Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He enjoyed camping, family and spending time in his garage fixing things and doing some woodworking.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jane Truitt Jernigan; two daughters, Vanda (Darryl) Campbell ,of Orange Beach, Alabama and Vona (Michael) Adams, of Paducah; one sister, Carolyn Ann (Bud) Hite; three grandchildren, Holly (Chris) Terry, Heather Hutchison and Megan Campbell; three great-grandchildren, Andrew Terry, Corbin Bryson and Arkham Bryson; two nieces and one nephew.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Joe Vance officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time at Milner & Orr Funeral of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Grace Covenant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1526 Park Ave., Paducah, KY 42003 or to the American Heart Association, Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
