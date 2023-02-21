Doris W. Green, 96 of Paducah, formerly of Jackson, Tennessee, and Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.
Affectionately known as “D-Dot” by her family and loved ones, Doris taught elementary school in Clinton, Tennessee, and mentored many young teachers after she graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee. She was an avid reader and bridge player, and a member of the Lion’s Club. She was also a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Jackson.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Barbara McIntosh of Paducah, grandchildren Deron McIntosh (Stacie) of College Grove, Tennessee, Julie McIntosh (Keely) of Paducah, Whitney Green Smith (Brad) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jessica Green Griffiths (Tom) of Brooklyn, New York, Alissa Green Yeargin (Charlie) of Greenville, South Carolina; great grandchildren, Hannah Rush (Britten) and Lucas McIntosh (Laureline), Sydney, Bradley, and William Smith, Sarah and Lucy Griffiths, Mary Ellen and Charlie Yeargin, Jr.; a great-great-grandson, Whitacre Hayes Rush, as well as cousins, Peggy Sanders and Robert Frazier and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Green; son, Ronald F. Green (Sally); son-in-law, Ron McIntosh; two brothers, Murl White (Margaret) and Jewel White; and a sister, Almeda Avedikian (Kerry).
A graveside service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
George A. Smith & Sons in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the University of Tennessee Foundation for the Ron Green Engineering Scholarship Endowment, College of Engineering, 120 Perkins Hall, Knoxville TN 37996.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.