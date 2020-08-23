Rosalee Doris Scheer, 86, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home.
Doris was the widow of Martin Scheer, with whom she shared a happy, successful, 40-year marriage. They were longtime members of St. John Catholic Church.
Surviving are three sons, Louis Townzen (Linda), David Scheer (Felicia), and Ronnie Scheer (Pam), all of Paducah; two daughters, Nancy Howard (Tommy), of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Barbara Sweatt (James), of Metropolis, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ethel O’Neill; three brothers, Charles Kortz, Earl Kortz and Richard Kortz; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Scheer was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Murray Townzen, and her second husband, Martin Felix Scheer, who died in 2000; her parents, Frank William Kortz and Mary Luvada (Wurth) Kortz; her sisters, Mary Catherine Wurth and Mildred Joyce Kortz; her brother, Paul James Kortz.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church with Father Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, St. John Catholic Church, 6705 Old US Hwy 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003 or Mercy Health Hospice, 2855 Jackson St. Ste 5, Paducah, KY 42003.
A special thanks to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center — Baptist Health and Mercy Health Hospice Care.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Friday, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
