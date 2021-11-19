FINDLAY, Ohio — Doris Ruth Williams Greenwell, 68, of Findlay, passed away Nov. 4, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Cairo, Illinois, to Robert and Ruth (Wallbaum) Williams.
Doris graduated from St. Mary’s School in Paducah, Kentucky, and retired as payroll manager after many years of service. She was an avid baseball fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and an avid Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan. Doris enjoyed playing a good game of bridge, sewing, cross-stitch, and knitting. She was a member of St. Elizabeth in Columbus and loved singing in the church choir.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth “Bib” Greenwell Davis; grandchildren, Samantha (Troy) Weaver, and Paul Alic Davis; great-grandchildren, Sloane Weaver, and Lincoln Weaver. She is also survived by her brother, Steve (Judy) Williams; and sisters, Bly (Gene) Trinrud, and Lynn Parmelee. Doris was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Mass is being planned at St. Elizabeth Church, Columbus, and St. Michael the Archangel Parish at a date to be determined. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay, (419-422-1500), has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Doris’ name may be made to St. Elizabeth Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43229. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.
