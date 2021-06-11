Doris Ray Lapradd, 83, of Calvert City, died Tuesday, June 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
The daughter of Kimmel and Frances Marggie (Mitchell) Franklin, she was a native of Hopkins County, a member of Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, and a mother and homemaker.
Mrs. Lapradd is survived by her daughter, Penny Lapradd of Calvert City; one brother, Rev. Samuel Thomas Franklin of Hanson; two sisters, Josie Churkey of Calvert City, and Frances Hibbs of Madisonville; and one grandson, Wyatt Lapradd of Ballard County.
Mrs. Lapradd was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Franklin R. Lapradd; one son, Donald Wayne Lapradd; one brother, Jessie Thomas Franklin; and one sister, Hazel Neisz.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Rev. Sammy Franklin will officiate with interment to follow in Calvert City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.