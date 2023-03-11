WEST PLAINS — Doris Patricia (Jones) Griffith, 85, a longtime resident of the West Plains Community, passed away 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her residence.
Doris was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Mayfield, and was a 1957 graduate of Mayfield High School. She was a devoted lady with dedication first to her Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. After her marriage to Billy D. Griffith, of West Plains, she spent a short time residing in Milton, Florida, while Billy was stationed in the United States Navy. After his discharge, they returned to West Plains where she had continued to live for the remainder of her life.
She spent some time in her early life as an employee of the American Legion Theater, J.J. Newberry, Claussner Hosiery Company and Curlee Clothing Company in Mayfield. She was loving and unselfish, becoming “Momma” and “Memaw” to a countless number of foster children. Doris was a faithful member of the Rickman Road Baptist Church in West Paducah.
Doris is survived by her husband of 65 years, Billy Dean Griffith; children, Kimberly Kaye (Joe) Barnes of Fancy Farm, Billy Dean Griffith, Jr., Inverness, Florida, Denise Renea Hayes of Scottsville, and Jason Andrew Griffith, of West Plains, one sister, Albena Link of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; her grandchildren, Joshua Clint (Darla) Barnes, Heather Renea (Adam) Terry, Caleb Nathaniel (Michelle) Barnes, Amber Marie (Jonathan) Cannon, and Darci RaeDawn Hayes; great grandchildren, Travis, Dawson, and Adalyn Barnes, Cody, Brianna and Evan Terry, Landon, Mason and Alyssa Barnes, Weston, Cassidy and Brice Cannon arriving in August.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward and Betty Marie (Pollock) Jones of Mayfield; and three sisters, Ann Marie Phipps, Helen LaRue Reynolds and Hilda Faye Browne.
Funeral services for Doris will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at the Rickman Road Baptist Church in West Paducah with Rev. Stan Durrett officiating. Entombment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Joe Barnes, Joshua Barnes, Caleb Barnes, Adam Terry, Jonathan Cannon and Cody Terry.
Friends are invited to call at the Rickman Road Baptist Church from 10:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Monday.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
