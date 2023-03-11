WEST PLAINS — Doris Patricia (Jones) Griffith, 85, a longtime resident of the West Plains Community, passed away 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her residence.

Doris was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Mayfield, and was a 1957 graduate of Mayfield High School. She was a devoted lady with dedication first to her Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. After her marriage to Billy D. Griffith, of West Plains, she spent a short time residing in Milton, Florida, while Billy was stationed in the United States Navy. After his discharge, they returned to West Plains where she had continued to live for the remainder of her life.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In