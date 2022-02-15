Doris Ogg Richie, 83, of Paducah, passed away Sunday Feb. 13, 2022, at her home.
She was a retired Bellsouth employee and member of the Telephone Pioneers. Doris was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by two daughters, Regina (Todd) Leatherman and Gloria (Max) Cain; two sisters, Donna Goulooze and Linda Poe; five grandchildren, Paige, Grace, Andria, Derrick and Michael.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Landrum and Mildred Ogg; one daughter, Sandra Gail Sisson; and three siblings, Mary, Judy and Thomas
No services are planned at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
