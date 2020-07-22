Doris May Betts Lynn, 85 of Paducah, died peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, with family at her side.
Doris was born April 25, 1935, in Potts Camp, Mississippi, to Ranel and Lucille Betts. She loved her children and family above all else. She always worked hard and held many jobs including restaurant waitress and cook, Sunday School teacher, Avon Lady, Tupperware Lady, nursing at Western Baptist Hospital, and cleaning houses. She was very proud of her accomplishments while raising six rambunctious kids. She loved sewing and could make patterns by sight, then sew the dress or outfit. She made her nursing uniforms and her children’s clothing. She enjoyed quilting, gardening-both vegetables and flowers and taking care of her home.
Doris was widowed, and she was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Nimmo, by her parents, one sister, Lucy Hancock, and two brothers, Jim and Marvin Betts.
She is survived by her children, James Sledd (Carol), Kenneth Sledd (Sherry), Judy Sledd (Lyn Tucker), Shirley Logue, and Shannah Poindexter (Chris). She was known to three generations of 50 grandchildren who called her granny or gran-gran. She leaves behind two very dear friends and their families, Martha Peck and Lucy Dunn, a special niece Katie Granthum.
The family would like to thank Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice for their care and support of Doris and her family during her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Rev. Todd Hawkins officiating. A private family burial will occur at Maplelawn Park Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in memory of Doris Lynn to Camp Robin Lourdes Foundation, PO 7100, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing and masks within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
