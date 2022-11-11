BENTON — Doris M. Fletcher, 75, of Benton, died on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Born Saturday, May 31, 1947 in Paducah, she was the daughter of the late William Burgess and the late Eula Howe Burgess. She was the wife of James W. “Bill” Fletcher.
Doris was an avid reader, loved gardening, flowers and fishing. She was always willing to help someone and enjoyed attending her grandkids sporting events. She was a past president of Military Order of the Purple Heart Department of Kentucky and was an auxiliary member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Surviving are sons, Mark I. Gifford (Tiffany) of Cadiz and James W. Fletcher of Paducah; daughter, Tonia Lee Allen (David) of Benton; brother, Charles W. Amis of Calvert City; grandchildren, Trista McElwayne (Chris) of Symsonia, Drew Mayer (Tierra) of Clinton, Taylor Mayer (Miguel) of Benton, Anthony Gifford, Aaron Gifford and Riley all of Cadiz, Emily Fletcher and Clint Fletcher both of Paducah; great-grandchildren, Landen, Linley, Drake, Corbin and Alec.
She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Jerry D. Amis and James A. Amis.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Salyer Cemetery in the Griggstown community.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home
