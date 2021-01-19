BENTON — Doris Lee Reed, 92, of Benton, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
She graduated from the Jordan Conservatory of Music at Butler University. An opera voice major, Doris performed with her husband, the late Clint Elmo Reed. She was the owner of Reed Music Manor, taught music, was an avid artist and painter and a member of 1st United Methodist Church of Benton. She often went horse camping with the family and enjoyed many evenings of family board games.
Born Saturday, Jan. 24, 1928, in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Harry C. Odell and the late Alta (Bosworth) Odell of Michigantown, Indiana.
Surviving are sons, Harry C. Reed of Benton, Paul C Reed of Louisville and David Reed of Louisville; daughters, Lee Ann Reed of Marianne, Florida, and Joyce Brown of Vinton, Virginia; grandchildren, Mark Reed (Christine), Melanie Smith (Aaron), Ryan Reed, Carson Reed, Madison Reed, Mathew Brown, Anthony Brown, Rachel Reed (Dan Altman), Brynna Hamilton (Dennis) and Keri Catlett (Jeremiah); 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clint Elmo Reed; and by her granddaughter, Adrienne Reed.
Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Lyles Cemetery in Brewers. Rev. Leah Howe will officiate. Interment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Worship Music Ministry, 845 US Highway 641 Spur, 1st United Methodist Church, Benton, KY 42025.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home, located at 211 West 5th St., Benton, is handling arrangements.
